Update: Angela Magana Awakes From Coma

Some encouraging news has come from the camp of former UFC women’s strawweight fighter Angela Magana.

Magana is currently on her way to recovery, according to her coach Gabriel Lamastus. Magana has awoken from the coma she suffered as part of complications with emergency surgery earlier this week. Lamastus revealed the good news in a text message to MMA Junkie:

“Angela is responding to the treatment and is waking up!!!,” Lamastus said in a text message. “We are over joyed (sic). She has been in and out of it.”

Magana’s health issues arose from back pain from training for an upcoming fight scheduled for April 26. She was taken down in training earlier this month and injured her back as a result. Magana was informed she had a herniated disc from the training injury. Magana then continued to train for the fight for a week but eventually succumbed to the pain.

A diagnosis of cauda equina syndrome, which deals with the bundle of nerves in the lower back, arose. She then underwent emergency surgery on her spine in her home of San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was in a coma yesterday due to complications from the anesthesia that accompanied the surgery. Her team and fans prayed for a recovery.

A Thankful Recovery

An update was given that showed positive signs later in the day.

But the truly good news that she had awoken thankfully came just today.

Lamastus said of the timeline of her recovery, “This started happening this morning.”

He added that Magana had also begun to talk. All told, it’s an incredibly encouraging turnaround for the mother of three. The news of her being in a coma shocked the collective mixed martial arts (MMA) world yesterday, and things seemed bleak for a moment there.

It’s unknown if or when Magana’s scheduled bout with Kyra Batara in Combate Americas will be rescheduled. Obviously Magana has a long way to go in her recovery and that holds precedent above all else.

We at LowKick MMA send the best to her and her team.