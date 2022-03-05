Umar Nurmagomedov continues to turn in eye-catching performances — this time at the featherweight limit, making relatively short work of Brian Kelleher to land an impressive first round rear-naked choke on the early preliminary card of UFC 272.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who was in the former’s corner, managed to leap on the back of Kelleher at the Octagon fence just beyond the third minute of the opening frame — eventually linking his hands beneath the neck of Kelleher — forcing a submission stoppage victory.

Following the victory, the undefeated Nurmagomedov announced his intentions to return to his usual bantamweight limit of 135lbs for his next Octagon outing.

Below, catch the highlights from Umar Nurmagomedov’s submission win over Brian Kelleher

Nurmagomedov stays undefeated!



Where have we heard that before? 🤔 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/ZLg4mEAGSh — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

