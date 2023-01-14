Umar Nurmagomedov knocks out Raoni Barcelos with unorthodox left hook | UFC Vegas 67 highlights

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov KO’d UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos in the first round at UFC Vegas 67.

Umar Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin of the legendary UFC lightweight Khabib, opened the main card of UFC Vegas 67. He took on Raoni Barcelos, a man who holds massive respect within the hardcore MMA fanbase.

The bout would begin a competitive affair. Nurmagomedov was unable to get his wrestling game going, but avoided the power shots of Barcelos for the most part. However, everything changed in the last minute of the first round. After missing a step in knee, Nurmagomedov threw a left hook, competently catching Barcelos off guard.

The Brazilian was out cold before he hit the mat, although Nurmagomedov still followed up with a straight shot to make sure. The young Dagestani then took to the mic to call out the 135lb division, issuing a challenge to the top 15 for March.

Catch highlights from Umar Nurmagomedov’s knockout win over Raoni Barcelos below:

UMAR SHOWED POWER TO END IT IN ROUND 1 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XX7cBcICBI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023