Umar Nurmagomedov faces early adversity, wins dominant UD over Bezkat Almakhan – UFC Vegas 87 Highlights

Umar Nurmagomedov faced some early adversity against newcomer Bezkat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87, but the undefeated Dagestani standout kept his ‘O’ intact with an otherwise dominant performance.

In the opening minute of his short-notice scrap with Almakhan, Nurmagomedov ate a big looping right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. An overzealous Almakhan swarmed his opponent, but quickly paid the price as Nurmagomedov was able to use his wrestling to resume and dominate the remaining four minutes of the opening round.

That trend continued for the final two rounds with Nurmagomedov flexing his ground games and landing a series of elbow strikes that had Almakhan bloodied and unable to offer much in the way of offense. In the end, Nurmagomedov moved to 17-0 in his mixed martial arts career with his last five victories coming under the UFC banner.

Official Result: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Check Out Highlights Against Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87:

BEKZAT DROPS UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV EARLY IN THE FIRST! #UFCVegas87



pic.twitter.com/TFKMd5Ynxt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2024

Javier Mendez reminding Umar Nurmagomedov to stick to "Father's Plan"…#UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/NQmBveFTw1 — Jaja (@JajaBreed) March 2, 2024