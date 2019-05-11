UFC Vet Josh Burkman Retires After LFA 66 Loss

Spread the word!













Josh Burkman announced his retirement from MMA on Friday night in West Valley City, Utah, a suburb of Burkman’s hometown of Salt Lake City at LFA 66. He suffered a split decision loss to William Macario (10-4).

After over 16 years in MMA competition, including 19 UFC fights, Burkman walked away from the sport. Burkman finishes with a career record of 28-18 after starting back in 2003 with notable victories over Gerald Harris, Jon Fitch, and K.J. Noons.

Official Results: Macario def. Burkman via Split Decision (29-28) (28-29) (29-28). pic.twitter.com/cLBw8zVn8s — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) May 11, 2019

In the main event, featherweight Tyler Diamond (10-1) won his LFA debut, handing Jon Neal (10-1) his first professional loss in an exciting battle. Also on the show, featherweight Andrew Tenneson (8-1) submitted Westin Wilson (7-4) with a rare gogoplata submission.

Official Results: Diamond def. Neal via Unanimous Decision (30-27) (30-27) (30-26). pic.twitter.com/i0pEhKjB5k — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) May 11, 2019

LFA 66 Results

Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Tyler Diamond (10-1) defeated Jon Neal (10-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Co-Main Event – 175 Pound Catchweight Fight – William Macario (10-4) defeated Josh Burkman (28-18, 1 NC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Andrew Tenneson (8-1) submitted Westin Wilson (7-4) with a gogoplata at 4:29 in round one.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Emilio Trevino (5-0) defeated Joe Rodriguez (8-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Fabio Serrao (10-6) defeated Bobby King (6-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Flyweight Fight – Lisa Mauldin (3-1) defeated Kaytlin Neil (4-4) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Hunter Azure (6-0) defeated L.J. Schulz (6-5, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).