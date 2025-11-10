UFC Vet Explains Why Muhammad Mokaev Needs To Be In the UFC After Stunning Knockout
Muhammad Mokaev generated a big highlight reel finish when he captured BRAVE CF gold, and a prominent MMA analyst took notice in a big way. That analyst in question is former multi-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who discussed Mokaev’s BRAVE CF 100 head kick KO over Gerard Burns.
When expounding upon his thoughts regarding where the polarizing former UFC flyweight fighter is at now, Sonnen said,
“Muhammad Mokaev is going to go down as one of the great case studies in MMA. He’s 14-0 and ranked number three in the world, and then suddenly he’s pulled from the main card to an undercard during fight week. People start talking like he’s done, like his contract or reputation is over. But what happened next defines character.”
“Mokaev admitted he was hard to work with. He was pleading some ignorance like, ‘Hey, I’m just a kid, I don’t make these calls, I got a manager.’ But he also said, ‘I will fight anybody. I don’t miss weight. I don’t complain. I don’t ask for more money.’ Whatever mistakes there were, he owns them.”
“Brave CF stepped up and helped him. Brave isn’t like the places where they’d just give you a check for 50 bucks and a ham sandwich. Brave platforms fighters, takes care of them, and lets Mokaev know he can go back to the UFC anytime they call.”
“Somewhere along the way, Mokaev started competing everywhere he could—in Brave, in grappling matches. He goes and beats top wrestlers in grappling. He never went begging; instead, he got back in the gym twice a day, every day, competing just to be seen.”
Muhammad Mokaev showed ” the kind of attitude that earns respect”, per Sonnen
Outlining a perceived path back to the UFC for Muhammad Mokaev despite the tumult of his prior tenure in the promotion, Sonnen continued,
“After a fight, he told UFC, ‘I think you’ve made a mistake. I’m the best fighter in the world, and my dream is to be there.’ He came clean, was a man about it, he didn’t cry or complain. That’s the kind of attitude that earns respect.”
Dana White respects that. You don’t have to cry to get a second chance; you earn it by paying your dues and being a man about it. I truly believe Mokaev is headed back to the UFC, and when he does, they won’t rebuild him slowly—they’ll fast-track him.”
“There’s something about fighters who leave and make it back—when they come back, it’s straight to the deep end. They either sink or swim, but they don’t build you up like a rookie. Mokaev’s playing this perfectly, and I forgive whatever happened. He’s been a man about it. I think this will work out.”
“He will become a point of inspiration for other guys who got released and need a second chance. It’s not just a comeback; it’s about accountability, growth, and the fighter’s code.”