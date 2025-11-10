UFC Vet Explains Why Muhammad Mokaev Needs To Be In the UFC After Stunning Knockout

Muhammad Mokaev generated a big highlight reel finish when he captured BRAVE CF gold, and a prominent MMA analyst took notice in a big way. That analyst in question is former multi-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who discussed Mokaev’s BRAVE CF 100 head kick KO over Gerard Burns.

Number 1 flyweight in the world!

If you didn’t know

Now u know #Mo57 pic.twitter.com/AkYHwjnK7b — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 7, 2025

When expounding upon his thoughts regarding where the polarizing former UFC flyweight fighter is at now, Sonnen said,

“Muhammad Mokaev is going to go down as one of the great case studies in MMA. He’s 14-0 and ranked number three in the world, and then suddenly he’s pulled from the main card to an undercard during fight week. People start talking like he’s done, like his contract or reputation is over. But what happened next defines character.” “Mokaev admitted he was hard to work with. He was pleading some ignorance like, ‘Hey, I’m just a kid, I don’t make these calls, I got a manager.’ But he also said, ‘I will fight anybody. I don’t miss weight. I don’t complain. I don’t ask for more money.’ Whatever mistakes there were, he owns them.” “Brave CF stepped up and helped him. Brave isn’t like the places where they’d just give you a check for 50 bucks and a ham sandwich. Brave platforms fighters, takes care of them, and lets Mokaev know he can go back to the UFC anytime they call.” “Somewhere along the way, Mokaev started competing everywhere he could—in Brave, in grappling matches. He goes and beats top wrestlers in grappling. He never went begging; instead, he got back in the gym twice a day, every day, competing just to be seen.”

Muhammad Mokaev showed ” the kind of attitude that earns respect”, per Sonnen

Outlining a perceived path back to the UFC for Muhammad Mokaev despite the tumult of his prior tenure in the promotion, Sonnen continued,