BRAVE CF 99 Headliner Pavel Dailidko prepares for Heavyweight title bout vs. Gregory Robinet

BRAVE CF 99 features the reigning BRAVE CF heavyweight champion and partisan favorite Pavel Dailidko puts the on the line versus French fighter Gregory Robinet in the main event of. This contest transpires on Saturday, October 18th at the Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania.

This massive card is BRAVE CF’s first-fighting foray into Lithuania, which makes it the 38th country the MMA promotion has gone to. In touching on what being part of a moment like this feels like Pavel Dailidko, BRAVE CF heavyweight champion, stated,

“This moment means everything to me. To defend my World Title in Lithuania, in front of my people, is truly special. I am proud to carry the flag for my country on the global stage, and I promise to give the performance of my life on October 18.”

As the BRAVE CF heavyweight title challenger offered up his own perspectives on this situation, Gregory Robinet quipped,

“This is the opportunity every fighter dreams of. I’ve worked hard for years, and now I get to compete for a World Championship on one of the biggest stages in the sport. To challenge for the title in Lithuania adds even more fire, and I’m ready to shock the world and bring that belt back to France.”

BRAVE CF 99 main event overview continued

Dailidko enters this title defense with the reputation of being quit the knockout artist. He boasts a 10-2 record with all of his wins ending inside the distance. The 34-year-old has had quite the streak of dominance since entering the organization in 2022 with seven specifics appearances in the BRAVE CF cage.

He cemented himself as the titleholder at BRAVE CF 94 in past May by dispatching Odie Delaney in the second stanza. This victory saw Dalidko become the first-ever BRAVE CF heavyweight champion. The Lithuanian combatant gets to be the hometown hero in the outing as he aims to show out big in the main event of his country’s first BRAVE CF offering.

Conversely for Robinet, he is an experienced fighter who has been plying his trade as a pro MMA fighter for close to a decade. Robinet’s latest win was a second-round TKO which secured him this BRAVE CF title shot. After besting Joh Winter, he will now challenge for the most coveted crown in their weight class. Robinet will definitely be stepping into MMA territory here considering he’s the away player but he aims to galvanize the jeers of the crowd to guide him to a championship victory.