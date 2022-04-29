UFC Vegas 53 will take place this weekend, headlined by an electric bantamweight scrap between Rob Font and Marlon Vera. Both men have been touted to be future title contenders, although only one man will be left with his hand raised when the bout comes to an end.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski also features on the co-main event, taking on a former middleweight in the form of Jake Collier. The card also features numerous well-established names such as Andre Fili, Darren Elkins, and Krzysztof Jotko.

Join LowKickMMA as we preview, predict, and hopefully win some money betting on UFC Vegas 53.

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

In the main event of the night, we see Now England Cartel product Rob Font take on Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Both men are extremely durable customers, neither with a KO loss on their records. However, Rob Font’s striking, especially his educated jab, will give him the advantage in the stand-up department.

Vera may have the advantage on the ground, but Font’s takedown defense will likely be enough to fend off any attempts by ‘Chito’ to bring the fight to the mat for any extended period of time.

We are going to take Rob Font by decision in this one, which can be found at 2.62 odds on Betway.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

This is a simple enough pick to make. Andrei Arlovski typically defeats most heavyweights who aren’t of a top 15 caliber level. Collier is a tricky fighter with some inventive striking, especially for the division. However, expect Arlovski to neutralize the output of the former middleweight, in typical ‘Pitbull’ fashion.

We will once again go for a decision prop, with Arlovski by point available at a line of 2.30.

"I just have to do what I have to do."



It's business as usual for @AndreiArlovski at #UFCVegas53. See what he had to say about facing Jake Collier 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7aOMbeJ3bF — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 27, 2022

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

This seems like a bizarre matchup for the UFC to have made in all honesty. Fili is a 17-fight UFC veteran who is just entering his prime at the age of 31. Brito is 0-1 in the UFC, having lost a close decision to Bill Algeo at the start of the year.

Fili is an excellent competitor who has been in the octagon with the likes of Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, and Bryce Mitchell. He is the obvious pick, and yet again, we will predict the fight to go the distance, in Fili’s favor. He can be found at 2.50 odds on Betway.

1️⃣ & done in front of a hometown crowd!



💢 @TouchyFili is BACK in action this Saturday at #UFCVegas30. pic.twitter.com/J3CFrVqoAN — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2021

What are your best bets for UFC Vegas 53?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.