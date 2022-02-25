UFC Vegas 49 is set to go down tomorrow night (February 27) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the top of the bill, we have a lightweight fight with title implications as streaking contender Islam Makhachev takes on late replacement opponent Bobby Green, who is flying high after picking up a big win at UFC 271 earlier this month.

Check out how Makhachev, Green and everyone else competing at UFC Vegas 49 got on at today’s weigh-ins ahead of their respective bouts.

MAIN CARD

Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158)

Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

PRELIMS

Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5) vs. Rong Zhu (160) *

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Jonathan Martinez (144) vs. Alejandro Perez (144.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

* Zhu was fined 40 percent of his purse for 4lb weight miss.

