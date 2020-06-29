UFC Vegas 4 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face Six-Month Layoffs

Spread the word!













Three fighters face potential six-month layoffs following UFC Vegas 4 this past weekend.

Gian Villante is one of them as the former light heavyweight made his heavyweight debut in a third-round submission defeat to Maurice Greene on the main card. The New York native suffered an injury to his left hand during the fight and will require X-rays and clearance to avoid being out for six months.

Brendan Allen also faces six months out after suffering orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures in his unanimous decision war with Kyle Daukaus where he came out on top.

Khama Worthy is the final fighter facing six months out as he requires an X-ray on his right ankle and an MRI on his left knee along with clearance from a doctor. The welterweight defeated Luis Pena via third-round submission.

Meanwhile, the main eventers in Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker — who took part in a 25-minute war — will both be suspended until August 27.

Full UFC Vegas 4 Medical Suspensions

You can find the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Dan Hooker: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Mike Perry: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19 (left eyebrow lacerations, suspension can be lifted by physician)

Mickey Gall: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Maurice Greene: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left cheek laceration)

Gian Villante: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays and clearance from orthopedic doctor (left hand), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Brendan Allen: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending clearance from ENT doctor (orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (eyebrow laceration)

Philipe Lins: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration)

Sean Woodson: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Khama Worthy: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays (right ankle), MRI (left knee), and clearance from orthopedic doctor

Luis Pena: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Jason Witt: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kay Hansen: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration, suspension can be lifted by physician)

What do you make of the UFC Vegas 4 medical suspensions?