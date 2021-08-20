Check out the official weigh-in result ahead of UFC Vegas 34.

MAIN CARD

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Mark Madsen (156)

Parker Porter (262) vs. Chase Sherman (256)

Trevin Jones (135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (138.5)* Kakhramonov missed weight by 2.5lbs

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

PRELIMS

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (146)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Domingo Pilarte (136)

Bea Malecki (135) vs. Josiane Nunes (136)

Fabio Cherant (205) vs. William Knight (206)

Ignacio Bahamondes (154) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (154.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (171) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170)

