Check out all the weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 33.

MAIN CARD

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Cheyanne Buys (116) vs. Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

PRELIMS

Nicco Montano (143) vs. Wu Yanan (135.5) – Montano over by 7lbs – fight off.

Collin Anglin (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (154) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (156)

Danny Chavez (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Trevin Jones (135) vs. Ronnie Lawrence () – Lawrence did not weigh in – fight off.

Orion Cosce (170.5) vs. Phil Rowe (173.5)

