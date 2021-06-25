Check out the UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in results ahead of the event which will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. A heavyweight clash with title implications between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov will top the stacked fight card.

MAIN CARD

Ciryl Gane (245) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Tanner Boser (240) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

PRELIMS

Danilo Marques (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

Michel Prazeres (170) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (205)

Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Justin Jaynes (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Damir Hadzovic (155.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.5)

What UFC Vegas 30 fight are you most looking forward to watching?