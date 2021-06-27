A rare treat for European MMA fans saw UFC Vegas 30 take place at a respectable hour. In the main event, two of the continent’s best heavyweights threw down for 25 minutes. Ultimately, it was the Frenchman Ciryl Gane who walked away with a unanimous decision win over the Russian Alexander Volkov to continue his ascension up the heavyweight rankings.

In the co-main event, Tanner Boser stepped up on short notice to pick up a big win over Ovince St Preux. Boser dictated the fight from the off and ultimately closed the show in round two with a flurry of punches.

Despite these two impressive perfromances in the most high-profile spots on the card, it was four fighters on the UFC Vegas 30 undercard that walked away with an extra $50,000.

Performance of the Night

Kennedy Nzechukwu earned himself an extra $50k with a come from behind stoppage victory against Danilo Marques in the UFC Vegas 30 featured preliminary bout. Nzechukwu was dominated on the ground for the majority of the opening two rounds before finding his feet towards the end of the second stanza. Nzechukwu took that momentum into the final frame and unleashed a flurry of punches on his opponent that forced the referee to wave off the bout.

Performance of the Night

Marcin Prachnio bagged himself an extra $50k for his first-round knockout of Ike Villanueva. Prachnio landed a vicious body kick which dropped his opponent who luckily didn’t eat any follow up strikes as he rolled around the floor in agony. Prachnio stretches his win streak to two after beginning his UFC run with three consecutive defeats.

Fight of the Night

Bantamweight fighters Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev deservedly took home a $50,000 bonus cheque for the UFC Vegas 30 main card fight. The back-and-forth affair was ultimately scored in favour of Valiev who took home the majority decision win.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 30?