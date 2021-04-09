Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 23

MAIN CARD

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

Nina Nunes (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

PRELIMS

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5) – Dumont missed weight by 3.5lbs

Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5) – Bahamondes missed weight by 0.75lbs

Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)

Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)



