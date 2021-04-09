Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 23
MAIN CARD
Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)
Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)
Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)
Nina Nunes (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)
Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)
PRELIMS
Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)
Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)
Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5) – Dumont missed weight by 3.5lbs
Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5) – Bahamondes missed weight by 0.75lbs
Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)
Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)
Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)
Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)
Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)
