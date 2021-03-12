Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 21.

MAIN CARD

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMS

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Ray Rodriguez (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

