Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 21.
MAIN CARD
Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)
Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)
Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)
Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)
Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)
Eryk Anders (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)
PRELIMS
Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)
Ray Rodriguez (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)
Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145.5)
Rafa Garcia (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)
J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)
Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)
Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)
What UFC Vegas 21 fight are you most looking forward to?