LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 13th. March 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours in the promotion’s return to a ‘Fight Night’ schedule, the #3 ranked welterweight contender, Leon Edwards features for the first time since UFC Fight Night San Antonio all the way back in July of 2019 — clashing with short-notice headliner, Belal Muhammad.

Forced to find a reworked opponent, Edwards was originally booked to match with uber-prospect, Khamzat Chimaev after two prior failed outings, with the Chechen-born finisher unable to obtain medical clearance to prepare for and compete on tonight’s card.

Winning eight on the trot, the Birmingham native has managed to score notable victories over the likes of former lightweight titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Bryan Barberena, and common-foe, Vicente Luque.

For Chicago native, Muhammad, he makes a short-notice return, matching with Edwards off the back of a unanimous decision shutout victory over Dhiego Lima just last month at UFC 258. The Palestine born contender, who currently sits at #13 in the official welterweight stack — himself taking eight wins in his last nine Octagon outings.

In tonight’s co-main event, tricky grappler, Misha Cirkunov returns as he draws former LFA light heavyweight best, Ryan Spann. Cirkunov enters the matchup off the back of impressive Peruvian neck tie submission win over rising contender, Jimmy Crute, While Spann saw his eight fight winning spree halted by the charismatic, Johnny Walker in September at UFC Vegas 11.

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ 8 pm E.T.)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 5 pm E.T.)

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya def. Ray Rodriguez via second round (3:09) submission (arm-triangle)

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, and 29-28 x2)

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich def. Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28 x2, and 28-29)

Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey def. Gloria de Paula via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger def. Jason Witt via first round (0:16) KO (punch)