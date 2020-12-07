The official poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 17 event has been released.

UFC Vegas 17 takes place December 19 in what is the last event of the year for the Las Vegas-based promotion. In the main event, an exciting welterweight contest takes place between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

The original headliner, of course, was a highly-anticipated welterweight showdown between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. However, Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 which meant the fight fell through.

The only consolation was that the card wouldn’t suffer that much given how stacked it already was as the Thompson vs. Neal fight — originally the co-main event — was eventually promoted to main event status.

You can now see the official poster for the event below:

Here is how the overall card looks as of now. The bout order has not been confirmed as of yet.

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Taila Santos vs. Gillian Robertson

Cody Durden vs. Jimmy Flick

What do you think of the poster? And the overall card?