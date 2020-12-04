UFC Vegas 16 is now official. All 22 fighters competing on the card have now weighed in ahead of the event at the UFC APEX. Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori both made the middleweight limit ahead of their main event match-up. In the co-main event, light-heavyweight veteran Ovince St Preux came in over the 205lb limit for his fight with popular prospect Jamahal Hill.

See below for the full results from the UFC Vegas 16 weigh-ins.

MAIN CARD

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (207.5) – OSP 1.5lbs over the light-heavyweight limit

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Justin Jaynes (156)

Montana De La Rosa (125.75) vs. Taila Santos (125.5)

John Allan (205) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.5)

PRELIMS

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (134.5)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Wiman (155.5)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Jimmy Flick (125.5)

Damon Jackson (145) vs. Ilia Topuria (145)

Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Gian Villante (243)