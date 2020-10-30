UFC Vegas 12 is official! All 22 fighters competing on tomorrow’s card have now weighed in ahead of their respective bouts. In the main event #10 ranked middleweight contender Uriah Hall takes on Anderson Silva in a fight many believe will be the last in the career of ‘The Spider’.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results below to see if the main event fighters and everyone else made their contracted limits.

MAIN CARD

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Anderson Silva (184)

Andre Fili (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Kevin Holland (185.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Maurice Greene (250) vs. Greg Hardy (266.5)* – Hardy has one hour to cut excess weight

Bobby Green (155) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

PRELIMS

Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Victor Rodriquez (133) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Jack Marshman (187.5)* vs. Sean Strickland (185.5) – Marshman missed weight by 1.5lbs

Cole Williams (175.5)* vs. Jason Witt (170.5) – Williams missed weight by 4.5lbs

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Kevin Natividad (134.5)