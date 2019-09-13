UFC Vancouver Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC Vancouver is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming are live now.

The time is nearly here. Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Saturday, September 14, 2019) UFC Vancouver event from the Rogers Arena.

The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 pm ET.

UFC Vancouver Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 7 p.m. ET today:

Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.5)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (204.5)

Todd Duffee (244.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (251)

Tristan Connelly (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (172)*

Uriah Hall (184) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185.5)

Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)