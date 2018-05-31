UFC Utica Weigh-In Results

UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) is set to take place on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this event while Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz in a heavyweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout, and Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Utica on Thursday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM ET)



Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes



Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie



Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz



Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders



Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur



Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM ET)



Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy



Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Leonardo Santos



Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Belal Muhammad



Lightweight: Gleison Tibau vs. Desmond Green



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30PM ET)



Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel



Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Johnny Eduardo



Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Jarred Brooks