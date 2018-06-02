UFC Utica Bonuses: Moraes & Gillespie Bank $50k For Big Wins

Last night’s (Fri. June 1, 2018) UFC Utica event presented some tremendous performances from several fighters on the card, but only a few could take home the $50k bonuses for their extraordinary efforts.

In the featured bout of the UFC Fight Pass Prelims, UFC newcomer Nathaniel Wood pulled off a D’arce choke victory over Johnny Eduardo. It was a magnificent comeback for Wood, who will take home an extra $50k for his Performance Of The Night.

Ben Saunders also scored a Performance Of The Night bonus after nailing Jake Ellenberger with a knee to the liver that forced the fight to be called off in the first round. Saunders’ paycheck will be $50k fatter as a result.

In the co-main event of the evening, UFC lightweight prospect Gregor Gillespie put on a dominant performance over Vinc Pichel. He wound up scoring an arm-triangle choke in the second round and will get a $50k Performance Of The Night bonus.

Our final Performance Of The Night bonus winner was main event victor Marlon Moraes, who scored a 30-second knockout win over Jimmie Rivera.

The win puts Moraes in the 135-pound title conversation as he awaits the winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt II for the bantamweight title at UFC 227 in August.