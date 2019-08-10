UFC Uruguay Highlights: Ciryl Gane Arm Triangles Raphael Pessoa

Spread the word!













Ciryl Gane made quite the impression in his UFC debut today (Sat. August 10, 2019). Gane took on Raphael Pessoa on the UFC on ESPN+ 14 preliminary card in what was both men’s promotional debuts.

Pessoa tried to take Gane down early in the bout, but it was Gane who ended up on top when they hit the canvas. Gane locked in a quick arm-triangle choke and Pessoa had no choice but to tap out to Gane’s tight squeeze.

Check out the finish here:

