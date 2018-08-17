Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos Could Save UFC Sao Paulo Main Event

Thiago Santos could step in to save the UFC Sao Paulo main event.

Originally, Glover Teixeira vs. Jimi Manuwa was scheduled to headline the September 22nd card. Unfortunately, Teixeira was forced off of the card due to an injury.

Now the UFC is scrambling to find a replacement opponent for Manuwa. It appears as though they may have found one. ESPN initially reported Santos is being targeted as Teixeira’s replacement, a report later confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Initially, Santos claimed on Twitter that Manuwa turned down a fight with him. Manuwa responded today and suggested the fight is now official:

“ I offered to fight Manuwa in Sao Paulo but he declined. I get it! He is coming off 2 losses doesnt need a 3rd!!!! @ufc @ufc_brasil @canalCombate — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 15, 2018

🇧🇷 in coming to take this boys head ☝🏾 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 17, 2018

Gonna show this boy the meaning of respect ,through violence. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 17, 2018

I never disrespect anyone. Usually, when guys start huffing and puffing, it means they are scared! @ufc @UFCBrasil @canalCombate #UFCSãoPaulo — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 17, 2018

Manuwa is coming off of back-to-back losses to Jan Blachowicz and Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to those defeats, he was on a two-fight win streak where he knocked out both of those opponents.

Santos’ last outing resulted in a victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 227. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to David Branch that ended a four-fight win streak.

