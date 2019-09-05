UFC Tampa Poster Officially Revealed

By
Abhinav Kini
-
UFC Joanna Jedrzejczyk Waterson
The poster for UFC Tampa has officially been released.

UFC Tampa takes place October 12 and will be headlined by a pivotal women’s strawweight matchup between former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. The winner of the bout could stake a claim to be the next challenger for new 115-pound queen Weili Zhang’s title.

In the co-main event, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson will look to avoid a five-fight losing skid when he takes on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Kron Gracie.

With the event just over a month away, the official poster has been released and you can see it below:

Here’s how the full card looks as of now:

  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson
  • Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono
  • Devin Clark vs. Ryan Spann
  • J.J. Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Tim Elliott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

More fight announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the UFC Tampa poster? Are you excited for the event as a whole?

