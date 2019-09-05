UFC Tampa Poster Officially Revealed

Spread the word!













The poster for UFC Tampa has officially been released.

UFC Tampa takes place October 12 and will be headlined by a pivotal women’s strawweight matchup between former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. The winner of the bout could stake a claim to be the next challenger for new 115-pound queen Weili Zhang’s title.

In the co-main event, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson will look to avoid a five-fight losing skid when he takes on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Kron Gracie.

With the event just over a month away, the official poster has been released and you can see it below:

Here’s how the full card looks as of now:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson

Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono

Devin Clark vs. Ryan Spann

J.J. Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Tim Elliott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

More fight announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the UFC Tampa poster? Are you excited for the event as a whole?