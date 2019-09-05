UFC Tampa Poster Officially Revealed

The poster for UFC Tampa has officially been released.
UFC Tampa takes place October 12 and will be headlined by a pivotal women’s strawweight matchup between former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. The winner of the bout could stake a claim to be the next challenger for new 115-pound queen Weili Zhang’s title.
In the co-main event, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson will look to avoid a five-fight losing skid when he takes on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Kron Gracie.
With the event just over a month away, the official poster has been released and you can see it below:
Here’s how the full card looks as of now:
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
- Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono
- Devin Clark vs. Ryan Spann
- J.J. Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Tim Elliott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert
More fight announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
What do you think of the UFC Tampa poster? Are you excited for the event as a whole?