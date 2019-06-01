UFC Stockholm Highlights: Makwan Amirkhani Spins Chris Fishgold Into Submission

Spread the word!













On the UFC Stockholm main card, the returning Makwan Amirkhani pulled off a spectacular submission win over Chris Fishgold.

After a scramble on the ground, Amirkhani locked in a deep anaconda choke on Fishgold. Fishgold attempted to spin his way out of the submission, avoiding Amirkhani from locking his legs down as well. However, the squeeze was seemingly too much for Fishgold to handle, as he was forced to tap.

Check out the finish here:

Round and round they go #UFCStockholm@MakwanAmirkhani finally gets the tap pic.twitter.com/4mr28lZ9To — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

