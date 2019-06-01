UFC Stockholm Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic Sleeps Jimi Manuwa With Head Kick

Spread the word!













Aleksandar Rakic just put the entire UFC light heavyweight division on notice.

The young striker destroyed Jimi Manuwa in the UFC Stockholm co-main event meeting. He sent the Englishman flying with a lead head kick that slept “The Poster Boy” in under a minute. It was truly one of the wildest knockouts the UFC has seen as of late.

Check out the nasty knockout here:

It’s safe to say Rakic has a bright future ahead of him after downing one of the top-ranked 205 pounders in the sport.

