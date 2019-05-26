Full UFC Stockholm Card: Alexander Gustaffson vs. Anthony Smith

Spread the word!













The UFC returns with a new event next weekend with their upcoming UFC Stockholm show.

UFC Stockholm (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 11) is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 1 P.M. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 10 A.M. ET.

Alexander Gustafsson faces Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in a light heavyweight fight that will headline the show. Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir, also in a light heavyweight bout, will co-headline.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold at featherweight, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in lightweight action, and Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur at featherweight.

Gustafsson is fresh off a loss to Jon Jones with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title being on the line at UFC 232. He earned this title shot with a stoppage victory over Glover Teixeira in 2017.

Smith is looking to get back on the winning path as he is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jones in the main event UFC 235.

UFC Stockholm Card

Main Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)

Preliminary Card (10 AM ET, ESPN2)