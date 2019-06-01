UFC Stockholm Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm goes down from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
In the main event, former light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will collide. Also in 205-pound action, Jimi Manuwa will face Aleksandar Rakic, which will co-main event the show. Makwan Amirkhani returns after a lengthy layoff to face former Cage Warriors star Chris Fishgold.
The preliminary card kicks off at 10 A.M. ET on ESPN 2 with seven bouts. The main card then begins at 1 P.M. ET on ESPN+. You can check out the UFC Stockholm full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)
- Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
- Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
- Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
- Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo
Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET)
- Sergey Khandozhko vs. Rostem Akman
- Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
- Leonardo Santos vs. Stevie Ray
- Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho
- Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana
- Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark
- Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo
