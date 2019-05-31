Watch: Alexander Gustafsson Stares Down Anthony Smith For Final Time Before UFC Stockholm

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. May 31, 2019) ceremonial weigh-ins took place for tomorrow’s UFC Stockholm event.

The action will go down from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event of the evening, former light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will collide. Both men come off defeats to 205-pound champ Jon Jones.

Check out Gustafsson and Smith’s final staredown before their meeting below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET)