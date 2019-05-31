Watch: Alexander Gustafsson Stares Down Anthony Smith For Final Time Before UFC Stockholm

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith
Spread the word!

Earlier today (Sat. May 31, 2019) ceremonial weigh-ins took place for tomorrow’s UFC Stockholm event.

The action will go down from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event of the evening, former light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will collide. Both men come off defeats to 205-pound champ Jon Jones.

Check out Gustafsson and Smith’s final staredown before their meeting below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)

  • Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
  • Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
  • Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET)

  • Sergey Khandozhko vs. Rostem Akman
  • Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
  • Leonardo Santos vs. Stevie Ray
  • Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho
  • Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana
  • Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo

NEXT: Conor McGregor Declares Support For Irish Boxing Champ Katie Taylor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR