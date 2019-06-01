UFC Stockholm Bonuses, Gate & Attendance Announced

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm took place from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Attendance was a sell out at 14,319, with a gate of $2,000,000. There were also some well-deserved bonuses handed out as well. On the ESPN 2 preliminary card, Leonardo Santos pulled off a hellacious knockout win over Stevie Ray in the first round. Santos will be taking home an extra $50,000 Performance Of The Night Bonus.

Next up, Makwan Amirkhani made a thunderous return to the Octagon after a lengthy layoff. He submitted Chris Fishgold in the second round of their classic featherweight bout on the main card. He’ll take home $50,000 for a Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

Another ridiculous knockout occurred in the co-main event, when Aleksandar Rakic put his name on the map with a 42-second head kick knockout win over Jimi Manuwa. A $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus is also heading Rakic’s way. And finally, in the main event, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith shocked a lot of fans when he submitted Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC Stockholm main event.

Smith locked in a rear-naked choke on the Swede in the fourth round, forcing him to tap. “Lionheart” also leaves with $50,000 in the form of a Performance Of The Night bonus.