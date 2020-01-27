UFC Splitting Up Men & Women’s Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Spread the word!













It looks like the UFC will be splitting up their men and women’s pound-for-pound rankings moving forward.

According to UFC rankings panelist Bruno Massami, moving forward, men and women will have their own pound-for-pound rankings.

We will have Mens and Woman's P4P Rankings now. — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) January 27, 2020

Currently, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is listed as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world – regardless of gender. It’s likely he’ll remain at the top of the men’s pound-for-pound list once they’re officially separated from the women. The top-ranked woman on the joint pound-for-pound rankings list is UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, who is ranked at No. 5.

She’ll likely be listed as the top women’s pound-for-pound fighter once the lists are separated. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will likely be a very close No. 2 right behind her former foe. The two reigning champions will then likely be followed by UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Nunes comes off of a successful title defense against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 in December.

“The Lioness” swept de Randamie on the judges’ scorecards after five rounds of fighting. Nunes does not have a fight booked as of this writing. As for Shevchenko, she has a title defense coming up at the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) event next month in Texas. Shevchenko puts her title up for grabs against Katlyn Chookagian in the night’s co-main event. As for Zhang, she will make her first-ever title defense against former division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The pair will co-headline UFC 248 on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7. Men’s pound-for-pound king Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight throne up for grabs against Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event on February 8.

What do you think about the UFC splitting up the men and women’s pound-for-pound rankings?