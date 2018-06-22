UFC Singapore Faceoffs: Cerrone & Edwards Engage In Strange Staredown

You’ll have to get bright and early to watch it, but tomorrow’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, features some solid MMA action from Asia.

Obviously, the main attraction is the headlining bout between longtime contender Donald Cerrone and rising welterweight Leon Edwards, a potential changing-of-the-guard of the fight for Edwards and another chance for Cerrone to prove the young upstarts can’t claim he’s over the hill just yet.

There’s been a decent amount of trash talk between the two heading into the bout, and the two squared off at today’s UFC Singapore weigh-ins. What transpired was a somewhat strange scene, as Cerrone looked down and shook his head while Edwards appeared supremely pumped. Check it out here: