UFC Set For Debut Show in Denmark

The UFC is continuing to expand its footprint as its first-ever event in Denmark was announced on Saturday.

It will take place at Royal Arena in the country’s capital of Copenhagen on September 28.

Denmark! We're coming to #UFCCopenhagen for the first time ever! 🇩🇰



Here's how to get your tickets early ➡️ https://t.co/lQfZ6k0t4f pic.twitter.com/fOV86CqENi — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 1, 2019

It will be aired on ESPN+ with tickets expected to go on sale later this month. No bouts are currently announced for the card yet.

However, it is expected to be filled with a number of European fighters. There is currently very little Danish representation on the UFC roster but the promotion could call some former fighters back.

Nicolas Dalby is one, who is the current Cage Warriors FC interim welterweight champion. The Dane notably defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and fought to a majority decision draw with Darren Till in 2015. However, he would lose his next two UFC fights before leaving for CWFC.

There is also former featherweight Mads Burnell, who went 1-2 in the UFC before also departing for CWFC last year.

Current UFC lightweight Damir Hadzovic is a Bosnian-born Dane who could also feature on the card. He was most recently outpointed by Christos Giagos at UFC Stockholm on Saturday.

Whatever happens, one can expect fight announcements soon for UFC Copenhagen.