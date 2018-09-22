UFC Sao Paulo Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. September 22, 2018) the UFC is in Sao Paulo, Brazil for an epic night of mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

In the main event of the evening, Thiago Santos will take on Eryk Anders in the Brazilian’s 205-pound debut. The main event for this card has seen a ton of shuffling, but it looks like we finally have the headliner set in stone. Also, Alex Oliveira returns to the Octagon in the co-main event against Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

The card features other big Brazilian names such as Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Renan Barao, Charles Oliveira, and many more. Check out the UFC Sao Paulo full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FS1, 10:30 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

Light heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Catchweight (141.5 pounds): Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Women's strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Prelims (FS2, 8:30 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham Light heavyweight: Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):