In our co-main event of UFC San Antonio, heavyweights Walt Harris and Aleksei Oleinik square off.

Round 1:

Harris nails Oleinik with a flying knee and connects on a hard combination. Oleinik is out cold. That’s it. Amazing.

Official Result: Walt Harris def. Aleksei Oleinik via R1 KO (flying knee and punches, 0:12)