UFC Retweets Alexander Ovechkin’s Brutal Knockout From NHL Playoffs

Last night’s (Mon., April 15, 2019) Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes got very interesting. It was all thanks to a brutal knockout from superstar Alexander Ovechkin.

During a play, a fight broke out between opposing players Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov. During the scuffle, Ovechkin actually knocked Svechnikov out cold, something you rarely see in hockey. It was so noteworthy, the UFC retweeted it.

Check it out here:

You know what they say…



"Precision beats power, and timing beats speed." https://t.co/DIVeG9guz9 — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2019

Washington now leads the series two games to one after being defeated by Carolina 5-0 last night. Now, when things get underway for their next game on Thursday, the Hurricanes will be without the services of Svechnikov, who was knocked out during the fight.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour provided an update on his player after the incident (via NHL.com):

“From seeing him now, he looks normal and he feels great,” Brind’Amour said, “So that’s a real positive sign.”

“We’re going to be real careful. We’re always careful. This year, we’ve dealt with [concussions] with I don’t know how many guys and when they were ready to come back, we waited weeks after. So we’re certainly not going to rush him back.”

The Capitals are the NHL’s defending Stanley Cup champions. They’re looking to defend their titles, but not by knocking out opponents this way. Because of that, Ovechkin told SportsNet he hoped his vanquished opponent was OK:

“First of all I hope he’s OK,” Ovechkin said. “You’re right: I’m not a big fighter … He asked me to fight, I said, ‘Let’s go, yeah.’ So, I hope he’s OK. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt or something.”