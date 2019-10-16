UFC Reportedly Interested In Flyweight Tournament

Spread the word!













It looks like the UFC could have a plan in place for Henry Cejudo’s absence from the flyweight division. Cejudo, the champion at both 125 and 135 pounds in the UFC, is currently nursing an injury and isn’t expected to fight until the first quarter of 2020.

Upon his return, Cejudo has shown more of an interest at returning to bantamweight for his first title defense, despite UFC president Dana White stating he wants Cejudo to fight at 125 pounds first. If Cejudo would rather fight at bantamweight, it looks like the UFC could be plotting a flyweight tournament to name either a new champion, or a challenger for “Triple C.”

According to a report from MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King, the idea has been discussed by UFC officials as of late. The same report notes that UFC flyweight Tim Elliot also caught wind of that rumor. This wouldn’t be the first time the UFC has crowned a new champion with a flyweight tournament.

When the promotion introduced the title back in 2012, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson defeated Joseph Benavidez in the finals to become the first-ever UFC flyweight king. He’d hold on to the title for several more years before finally being dethroned by Cejudo via split decision.

What do you think about a potential UFC flyweight tournament?