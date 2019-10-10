Henry Cejudo Admits Bantamweight Division Is More ‘Appetizing’

Spread the word!













Two-weight champion Henry Cejudo has options for his next title defense. However, he is edging towards remaining in bantamweight.

Cejudo added to his flyweight title when he defeated Marlon Moraes to win the vacant 135-pound strap at UFC 238 earlier this year. He has since been out of action after undergoing shoulder surgery. “Triple C” expects to be back early next year, however.

UFC president Dana White has called for him to defend his flyweight title next against Joseph Benavidez. Benavidez is on a three-fight winning streak and notably holds a win over Cejudo. That is certainly an option for Cejudo, but he seems more intrigued by potential bantamweight foes.

“Obviously we’ve got Joe [Benavidez] at 125 pounds and there’s two guys that I would like to fight at 135 pounds,” Cejudo said in a recent interview (via MMA Fighting). “Dominick Cruz and potentially Frankie Edgar. I want another legend.”

White also warned Cejudo that if he doesn’t defend the flyweight title, he’ll have to give it up eventually. That’s fine by “The Messenger” who actually prefers to deal without the stress of holding up two divisions.

“That’s okay,” Cejudo responded. “Eventually I do have to leave a belt. It’s stressful having to hold up two weight divisions. I don’t want that stress on me. So I am gonna have to choose and both weight classes. . . 135 seems more appetizing to be quite honest with you. There’s just more color, you don’t have to cut as much weight, but there is a loss on my record against Joe and that stings a little bit.”

One name in particular that Cejudo wants is former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz. The two have gone back-and-forth in recent months leading to speculation over a potential fight between the two.

“I’ll hurt him and that’s the reason why, at 135, he’s my number one pick,” Cejudo explained. “Because I want to hurt him. I think he’s a smart aleck. He’s a smarty pants and I really don’t like that and when you meet Dominick he says a lot about you. Every time he fights somebody he always talks about their character and to me it’s about being an entertainer, selling a fight.

“But I don’t like him. I don’t like Dominick. I want an easy fight. I want a tuneup fight so Dominick Cruz, if you’re watching, you’re gonna bend the knee to Triple C.”

