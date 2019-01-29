UFC Releases The GOAT Artem Lobov

One of the greatest fighters (or at least, most beloved) fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) history has been released from the UFC. Artem Lobov informed ESPN that he had been released from his UFC contract after requesting it.

The UFC apparently wanted to add Lobov to a yet-to-be-determined card in April. But Lobov didn’t want to wait that long to fight. He asked for his release and was granted it. Lobov will leave the UFC on a three-fight losing streak. He was last seen losing a unanimous decision to Michael Johnson last October. Lobov will exit the world’s leading MMA promotion with a 2-5 record.

But “The Russian Hammer” made far bigger an impact than his lackluster 13-15-1(1 NC) record would suggest. He gained notoriety as Conor McGregor’s longtime friend and sparring partner. Lobov sparked off one of the most controversial MMA moments of 2018 when he was confronted by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team prior to last April’s UFC 223. McGregor flew to New York City to defend Lobov, inciting a riot by throwing a metal hand dolly and other inanimate objects at Khabib’s fighter bus.

Lobov was set to face Khabib’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov as part of the rivalry. But the fight fell apart due to the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. Tukhugov was suspended for a year for his involvement at today’s UNSAC hearing.

Lobov said he is attempting to sign MMA, boxing, and kickboxing contracts as of right now. He has not officially signed with anyone yet.