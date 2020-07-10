UFC Releases Statement Following Mike Perry Bar Altercation

Spread the word!













The UFC has issued a statement following a bar fight involving UFC Welterweight Mike Perry on Tuesday evening.

In a text message shared by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the organization explained that they were aware and troubled by the video that had been circulating of Perry and would be ensuring he seek professional help before he is to be booked to fight again.

UFC statement on Mike Perry pic.twitter.com/Uurco35jis — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2020

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behaviour and acknowledged he was disappointed with himse4lf that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seeking professional treatment, including substance and behavioural counselling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

As far as Perry himself, the only comment he has made on the altercation has been a twitter post simply stating “No comment”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

According to TMZ, the Lubbock, Texas police department confirmed that Perry had been involved in the assault of three individuals including a member of staff at the venue who asked the fighter to leave.

Perry last entered the octagon against Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker. A bout that the welterweight ended up winning in dominant fashion. Following his win, Perry held a very entertaining post-fight interview that saw him become the star of social media for the days following.

It is now anyone’s guess when he will be cleared to compete again and what kind of match up will be available to him at the time.