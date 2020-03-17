UFC Rankings Update: Charles Oliveira, Gilbert Burns Make Big Moves

Spread the word!













Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns made big moves in the UFC rankings.

Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission in the main event of UFC Brasilia this past weekend. It made it seven wins in a row for “Do Bronx” and his reward was being installed into the top 10 of the lightweight rankings.

The Brazilian is now ranked No. 8 at 155 pounds as he jumped up five places. He is behind Paul Felder at No. 7 who notably defeated him when they met back in 2017.

Burns also moved into the top 10.

“Durinho” earned the biggest win of his career when he defeated Demian Maia via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia. It made it three wins in a row since returning to the 170-pound division last year while he has also won seven of his last eight outings.

As a result, he has climbed up six places in the welterweight rankings to sit at No. 6 just behind former title challenger Stephen Thompson who is at No. 5.

Burns tweeted about the rankings on Tuesday:

You can view the full rankings on the UFC website.

What do you make of the new rankings?