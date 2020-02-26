UFC Planning First Event In Kazakhstan

Spread the word!













The UFC is looking to expand to a new location.

According to MMA Fighting, the Las Vegas-based promotion is targeting Kazakhstan for a June 13 event. A city or venue has not been finalized as of yet. However, the 30,000-capacity Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan appears to be a leading candidate.

Although the UFC is lacking in Kazakhstani talent, they did sign their first fighter from the country in unbeaten welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov last year.

“The UFC is currently the number one (championship) in the world,” Rakhmonov was quoted as saying before the signing. “Everyone who watches MMA wants someone from Kazakhstan to go there, to raise our flag, to win battles with dignity.

“The Kazakh people would like to see their fighters there. And I, myself, would like to get there. If we get to the UFC, then we will show good fights, the main thing is that the UFC allows its fighters to maintain good health and provides opportunities. We will try.”

For now, Rakhmonov is set to make his debut at UFC London against Bartosz Fabinski on March 21.

Given Kazakhstan’s proximity to China and Russia, one can expect plenty of fighters from those countries to feature prominently on the card as well.

If confirmed, this will also be the UFC’s first-ever show in Central Asia.

What do you think of a first UFC event in Kazakhstan? Who should headline?