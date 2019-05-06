UFC Ottawa Reebok Pay: Donald Cerrone & Cub Swanson Cash In

Spread the word!













Now that UFC Ottawa is in the books, we can turn our attention to the official Reebok sponsorship pay.

“Cowboy” Donald Cerrone and fellow World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) veteran Cub Swanson took home the largest chunk of Reebok sponsorship pay with $20,000 apiece. Perennial middleweight gatekeeper Derek Brunson pocketed a cool $15,000 for the second highest payout.

Here is a look at the complete list of Reebok pay (via MMA Junkie):

Donald Cerrone: $20,000 def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000

Derek Brunson: $15,000 def. Elias Theodorou: $5,000

Shane Burgos: $5,000 def. Cub Swanson: $20,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $4,000 def. Brad Katona: $3,500

Walt Harris: $10,000 def. Serghei Spivac: $3,500

Andrew Sanchez: $5,000 def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500

Macy Chiasson: $3,500 def. Sarah Moras: $5,000

Vince Morales: $3,500 def. Aiemann Zahabi: $3,500

Nordine Taleb: $10,000 def. Kyle Prepolec: $3,500

Matt Sayles: $3,500 def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500

Arjan Bhullar: $4,000 def. Juan Adams: $3,500

Cole Smith: $3,500 def. Mitch Gagnon: $5,000

TOTAL: $156,500

A fighters Reebok pay is based on their accumulative fighters including UFC, WEC, and Strikeforce. According to the report, fighters will also receive royalty and payments up to 20 to 30 percent of any UFC-related merchandise sold that bears his or her likeness.