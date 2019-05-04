Spread the word!













UFC Ottawa preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 4, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Ottawa. Headlining the card are Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Sarah Moras vs. Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout closes the preliminary card.

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales is next in a bantamweight bout.

Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec is next in a welterweight bout.

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles is next in a featherweight bout.

Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar is next in a heavyweight bout.

Opening the prelims is Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith in a bantamweight bout.

Here are the results:

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec

Featherweight bout: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar

Bantamweight bout: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith

