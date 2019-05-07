UFC Ottawa Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Gets Six Months

Spread the word!













No stranger to crazy wars inside the Octagon, Al Iaquinta received a 180-day term courtesy of the UFC Ottawa medical suspensions.

According to MMA Junkie, a spokesperson for the Ontario Office of the Athletics Commissioner indicated via email that Iaquinta’s term is six months, or 180 days.

Usually when a fighter is given a lengthy amount of time off it comes with the possibility of an early return because of a doctor’s clearance. This, however, is not the case for Iaquinta according to the rep. When asked whether Iaquinta’s suspension meant he couldn’t be cleared sooner by a doctor, the rep stated, “I have confirmed this information with the commissioner.”

Iaquinta told MMA Junkie he could be cleared, however:

“I can be cleared,” Iaquinta said in a text message, adding he “would have remembered that” if he’d been told the opposite.

It appears there’s a significant discord between the Ontario Office of the Athletics Commissioner and Iaquinta here. We’ll have to see how it plays out along those lines.

Besides Iaquinta, his opponent Donald Cerrone received the mandatory 14-day suspension after his impressive performance. Two other fighters will be sidelined for 60 days.

You can check out the full UFC Ottawa medical suspensions below.

Full UFC Ottawa Medical Suspensions: