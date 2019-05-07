UFC Ottawa Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Gets Six Months

No stranger to crazy wars inside the Octagon, Al Iaquinta received a 180-day term courtesy of the UFC Ottawa medical suspensions.
According to MMA Junkie, a spokesperson for the Ontario Office of the Athletics Commissioner indicated via email that Iaquinta’s term is six months, or 180 days.
Usually when a fighter is given a lengthy amount of time off it comes with the possibility of an early return because of a doctor’s clearance. This, however, is not the case for Iaquinta according to the rep. When asked whether Iaquinta’s suspension meant he couldn’t be cleared sooner by a doctor, the rep stated, “I have confirmed this information with the commissioner.”
Iaquinta told MMA Junkie he could be cleared, however:
“I can be cleared,” Iaquinta said in a text message, adding he “would have remembered that” if he’d been told the opposite.
It appears there’s a significant discord between the Ontario Office of the Athletics Commissioner and Iaquinta here. We’ll have to see how it plays out along those lines.
Besides Iaquinta, his opponent Donald Cerrone received the mandatory 14-day suspension after his impressive performance. Two other fighters will be sidelined for 60 days.
You can check out the full UFC Ottawa medical suspensions below.
Full UFC Ottawa Medical Suspensions:
- Donald Cerrone: suspended 14 days
- Al Iaquinta: suspended 180 days
- Derek Brunson: suspended 14 days
- Elias Theodorou: suspended 14 days
- Shane Burgos: suspended 14 days
- Cub Swanson: suspended 30 days and medical clearance
- Merab Dvalishvili: suspended 30 days
- Brad Katona: suspended 14 days
- Walt Harris: suspended 14 days
- Sergey Spivak: suspended 60 days and medical clearance
- Andrew Sanchez: suspended 30 days and medical clearance
- Marc-Andre Barriault: suspended 14 days
- Macy Chiasson: suspended 14 days
- Sarah Moras: suspended 60 days
- Vince Morales: suspended 30 days and medical clearance
- Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 14 days
- Nordine Taleb: suspended 14 days
- Kyle Prepolec: suspended 14 days
- Matt Sayles: suspended 14 days and medical clearance
- Arjan Bhullar: suspended 14 days
- Juan Adams: suspended 30 days and medical clearance
- Cole Smith: suspended 14 days
- Mitch Gagnon: suspended 14 days