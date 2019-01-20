UFC on ESPN+ 1 Results: Joseph Benavidez Outlasts Dustin Ortiz In Close Fight

A new era in combat sports is under way as UFC on ESPN+ 1 is upon us.

With 13 fights in total on the night, the first collaboration between the world leader in combat sports and the leading sports network should be epic.

Championship title fights are rare and to have a champion vs champion fight not on a PPV card is even stranger. It is, however, a good gesture by the UFC. The promotion has absolutely stacked this first ESPN+ card that culminates with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.

But before the main event kicks off, there are five other main card fights that need to play out.

Joseph Benavidez and Dustin Ortiz will collide in a flyweight rematch that is five years in the making.

Benavidez, who already holds a victory over the division’s champ, will look to so lidify his position as the No. 1 contender with a win over Ortiz. He is coming off of a win over Alex Perez last November.

As for Ortiz, he is riding an impressive three fight win streak. He defeated Matheus Nicolau at UFC on FOX 30 in his last outing.

Round One

Both fighters touch gloves. Benavidez throws a one-two to start but Ortiz steps out of harm’s way. Ortiz has taken control of the octagon but Benavidez shoots for a double leg. He gets the takedown but the fighters get back to their feet. Benavidez throws a head kick that misses the mark. Ortiz has good lateral movement here in round one. Ortiz throws a head kick that misses and Benavidez manages to take Ortiz down. Benavidez spends the better part of 60 seconds on top of Ortiz as the round ends.

Round Two

Ortiz takes center octagon in round two. Ortiz closes the distance but Ortiz locks in a front headlock and uses it to control position. The fighters separate and take a breather. Ortiz lands a body kick as Benavidez takes a deep breath. Ortiz closes distance with an uppercut. He is starting to find his range. Benavidez changes levels and tries to get the fight back down to the ground. The fight slows a bit as Benavidez tries to drag Ortiz to the canvas. Ortiz does a great job at defending as he looks to get Benavidez to the ground. Ortiz backs up and lands a hard right hand and slams Benavidez to the ground. He sinks in his hooks and looks for the rear naked choke but the bell sounds.

Round Three

The third and final round starts with Ortiz pumping his jab. Benavidez responds with a leg kick. Ortiz fires off a right hand but Benavidez shoots a double and locks his hands around Ortiz’ waste. Ortiz and Benavidez roll in a scramble as Benavidez ends up on top with his hands around Ortiz’ waste again. He locks in a body triangle and looks for the RNC. Ortiz is doing a good job hand fighting thus far. Benavidez is holding on for dear life as Ortiz is doing all he can to get free from this body lock. 90 seconds left in the fight. Ortiz gets back to his feet but Benavidez ends up winning another scramble. The fight ends with both men scrambling.

Joseph Benavidez defeats Dustin Ortiz via unanimous decision (29-28×3)