UFC on ESPN+ 1 Media Day staredowns are in the books as the promotion kicks off the new year with their first show. The media for this event is now in full swing as it goes down on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main event features a pivotal superfight that will see Henry Cejudo defend the UFC flyweight title against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. If Dillashaw can win this fight then he would become a two-division champion. It would also place him in the history books.

Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder in a heavyweight bout will co-headline this show. The main card will air on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The fighters squared at today’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 media day. Check out the video here: