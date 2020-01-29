UFC Norfolk Poster Officially Released

Spread the word!













The UFC Norfolk poster has officially been released ahead of the February 29 event from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the main event of the night, Joseph Benavidez will take on Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight championship. Benavidez enters the card on a three-fight win streak, winning two via TKO. As for Figueiredo, he is on a two-fight win streak after suffering the first and only loss on his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, his latest bout resulting in a submission win over Tim Elliott in October.

Now, the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion has released the official UFC Norfolk poster on their Instagram ahead of the event. You can check it out, along with the current card for the show, here below.

UFC Norfolk

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for vacant flyweight title

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis

Aalon Cruz vs. Steven Peterson

T.J. Brown vs. Jordan Griffin

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Alex Munoz vs. Luis Pena

What do you think about the UFC Norfolk poster? What do you think about the card?